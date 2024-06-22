BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Block Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,967,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,993. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.