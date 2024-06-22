Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

