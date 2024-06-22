Bull Oak Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Bull Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. 6,024,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,238,168. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

