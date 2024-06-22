Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,221 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 11.6% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $19,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.05. The stock had a trading volume of 930,496 shares. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.90.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

