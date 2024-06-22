Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

USXF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.06. 62,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,824. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.