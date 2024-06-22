Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $197.72. 51,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,147. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

