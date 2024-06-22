Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 116,975 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. 4,190,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,340. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

