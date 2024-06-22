Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 867 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.70. The stock had a trading volume of 939,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,809. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.26.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.