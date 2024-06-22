Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,402. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

