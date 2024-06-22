Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.16

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $17.08. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 313,002 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
