Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.16

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $17.08. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 313,002 shares traded.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,691,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after buying an additional 107,730 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 883,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 785,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 509,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 494,075 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

