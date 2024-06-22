Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance

GMOM traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. 10,137 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67.

About Cambria Global Momentum ETF

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

