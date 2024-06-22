Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Set at C$10.00 by ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$10.00 target price on Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.88.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEED

Canopy Growth Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Activity at Canopy Growth

WEED stock opened at C$9.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.10. The firm has a market cap of C$704.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28.

In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$37,155.72. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.