Capital CS Group LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.19.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.