Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBBB. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $442,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $475,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JBBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 146,220 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3133 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

