Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 90,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 103,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44,110 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 126,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,294,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $94.57. 3,091,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,473. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

