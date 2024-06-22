Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Decreased by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COF traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.77. 3,152,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,756. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

