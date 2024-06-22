Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Cardano has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.79 billion and approximately $244.92 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.34 or 0.05450457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00015306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,980,576,545 coins and its circulating supply is 35,741,206,948 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.