CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $24.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.89 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.06.
CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CareTrust REIT
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.