CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $24.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.89 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

