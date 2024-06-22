CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Truist Financial

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

