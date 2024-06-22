Casper Price Down 9.7% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Casper has a market cap of $255.67 million and $4.72 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,699,340,588 coins and its circulating supply is 12,103,232,828 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,697,683,180 with 12,101,653,219 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0206894 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $5,859,582.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.