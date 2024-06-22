CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 13% Lower This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $31.69 million and $1.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,264.57 or 0.99994109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012306 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00076971 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03899872 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,371,680.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

