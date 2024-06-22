CEEK VR Market Capitalization Tops $31.84 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $31.84 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,284.38 or 0.99991788 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012220 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00076633 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03899872 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,371,680.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

