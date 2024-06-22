Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,293 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $264.60. 2,452,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,659. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

