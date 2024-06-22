Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in AECOM by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,088,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 374,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,060,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 951,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AECOM by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $89.78. 1,029,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -997.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

