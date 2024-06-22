Chellitcoin Price Hits $0.0081 (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

