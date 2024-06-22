China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Plans $0.92 Dividend

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.9227 per share on Monday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CICHY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.58. 79,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,422. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.13.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

