Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,888.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,201.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $3,210.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,463.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2,747.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

