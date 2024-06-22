CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Seagate Technology worth $19,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 37.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.08. 3,420,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,184. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $107.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

