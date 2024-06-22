CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $819.81 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 10.2% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.32% of Invesco QQQ worth $819,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $480.18. 39,432,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.49 and its 200-day moving average is $433.19. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

