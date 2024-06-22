CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

SYY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 8,655,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

