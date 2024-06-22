CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $8.83 Million in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 276,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,252. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

