CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,144,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,969. The stock has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.23. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

