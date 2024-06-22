CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 11,424 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 527,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 2.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.61% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $209,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.34. 2,594,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,398. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

