CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,391 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,567. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

