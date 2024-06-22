CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,672 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $23,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.88. 6,799,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

