CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,208 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $761,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,459,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,999. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

