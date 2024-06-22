CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Performance
Shares of CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common stock opened at C$9.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.60. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 52 week low of C$8.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.36.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.