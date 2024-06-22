CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Senior Officer Sells C$170,136.61 in Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total value of C$170,136.61.
Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.51 and a twelve month high of C$17.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$645.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$690.26 million. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5167464 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
