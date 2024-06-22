CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Senior Officer Sells C$170,136.61 in Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total value of C$170,136.61.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.51 and a twelve month high of C$17.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$645.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$690.26 million. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5167464 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIX

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.