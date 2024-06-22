Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.01. Cielo shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,862 shares changing hands.

Cielo Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $517.75 million for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

