Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
Citizens stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.25.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
