Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Citizens stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

About Citizens

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Citizens’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

