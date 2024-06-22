Clarus Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 4.93% of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
MMSC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.10. 3,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.24.
First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF Profile
