Clarus Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,675,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. 20,427,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,477,002. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.