Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $448,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,802. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

