Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $1.64 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,935,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.