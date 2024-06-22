Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 758 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.18. 93,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,836. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

