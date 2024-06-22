Clarus Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $548,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 16,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,147,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

MPC traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $172.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.41 and its 200 day moving average is $174.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

