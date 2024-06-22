Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 1,170 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.19% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFTY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.44. 15,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,420. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

