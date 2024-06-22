Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 269 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.41. 15,389,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.62. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

