Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Sold by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 662.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,675 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 114,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Trading Up 0.9 %

CGNT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 832,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,612. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cognyte Software

About Cognyte Software

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.