Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT Raised to $9.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $532.65 million, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,058,675 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 966,163 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,149,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth $864,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

